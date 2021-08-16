SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels Sells 52,632 Shares

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $101,579.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Williams H. Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SPAR Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Williams H. Bartels sold 3,226 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $5,355.16.

NASDAQ:SGRP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 519,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,465. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPAR Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPAR Group by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SPAR Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.