Sparkle Loyalty 24-Hour Volume Hits $435.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $30,001.95 and approximately $435.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00919164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103583 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

