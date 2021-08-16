Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.39.

SDE stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.30. The company had a trading volume of 261,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,874. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.28. The stock has a market cap of C$489.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

