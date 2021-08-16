SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 103,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $65.48 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

