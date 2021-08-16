SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FEZ. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,054,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,900,000 after acquiring an additional 243,357 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 209,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 206,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.