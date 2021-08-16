SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.14% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,509,000.

NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.74. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

