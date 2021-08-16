SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,284 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.22% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $76,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $31.02.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.