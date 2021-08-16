SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,588 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $30,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $47.89 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18.

