SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stake Boosted by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of XME opened at $45.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

