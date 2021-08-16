Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post $239.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.15 million. Spire posted sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

SR stock opened at $72.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spire by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 56,089 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,089,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Spire by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

