Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Thomas Jr. Jones Sells 1,500 Shares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Jr. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00.

STXB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,157. The stock has a market cap of $391.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.89%.

STXB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

