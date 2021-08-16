Sportcash One (SCONEX) Trading Up 108.2% This Week

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a market cap of $584,186.42 and approximately $132,201.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 108.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00131516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,914.67 or 1.00457705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.00910923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.39 or 0.06879678 BTC.

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

