StableXSwap (STAX) Hits Market Cap of $80.79 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $80.79 million and $5,642.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $5.92 or 0.00012742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,475.26 or 1.00026190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00033962 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00080693 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.