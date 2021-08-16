Stafi (FIS) Price Hits $2.12 on Exchanges

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00004601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stafi has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and $20.26 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00295250 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00040138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014305 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

