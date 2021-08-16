Starbase (STAR) Trading Up 17% This Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $714,154.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00063028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00017095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.16 or 0.00922955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00109530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047401 BTC.

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

