Starname (IOV) Price Hits $0.0843 on Top Exchanges

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Starname has a total market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $74,387.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname Coin Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

