Starname Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63,788.00 (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Starname has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $63,788.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.62 or 0.00916113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00104623 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.