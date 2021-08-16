State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ STFC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.86. 4,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in State Auto Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.