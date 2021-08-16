State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 7,700 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 690.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 240,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $34.82 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.