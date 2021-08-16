State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 118,956 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PATH. Summit Insights began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

