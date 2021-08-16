State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 72.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 128,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 277.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 822,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 604,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

