State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 302,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.85.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

