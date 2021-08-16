State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $44,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $316.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $320.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.22.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

In other news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.