State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $151.60 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

