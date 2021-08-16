State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after buying an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $105.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.14. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.94.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.