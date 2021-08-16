State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

