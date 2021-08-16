State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,700 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $97.78 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

