State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth $254,589,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.76. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.