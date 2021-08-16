State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total transaction of $11,407,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,594,192.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $47,976,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,537.49 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,537.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,421.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

