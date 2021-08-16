State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $237.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

