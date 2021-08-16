State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,600 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

KR opened at $42.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

