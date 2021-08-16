State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE URI opened at $353.11 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

