State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of State Street worth $45,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 9.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 15.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in State Street by 65.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

NYSE:STT opened at $90.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $92.63.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

