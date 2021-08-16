State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,219 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in State Street by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT opened at $90.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.82. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $92.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

