Status Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $364.48 million and $43.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.79 or 0.00938042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00110241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047042 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

