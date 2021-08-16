Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the July 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MITO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

MITO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,899. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

