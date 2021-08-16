Stealth (XST) Market Capitalization Tops $4.18 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $275.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001138 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00036755 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,624,234 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.