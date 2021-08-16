Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.39% of Steel Dynamics worth $47,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $73.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

