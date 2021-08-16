Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down to $73.12

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.12, but opened at $70.78. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 16,830 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

