Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $7.03 Per Share

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stelco in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $7.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.81 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.