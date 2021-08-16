Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$52.50 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

STZHF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.47. 14,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711. Stelco has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

