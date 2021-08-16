Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$52.50 at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stelco to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.28.

TSE STLC traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$47.76. 291,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.49. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.49. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.67.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

