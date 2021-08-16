Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

STLJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

