Stellar (XLM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.07 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Stellar has a market cap of $8.76 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00056081 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00046795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00134357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,223.44 or 0.99983121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041805 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,896 coins and its circulating supply is 23,527,063,289 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

