Step Finance (STEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $24.28 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 170.8% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00135014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00161331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,287.51 or 1.00286112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.25 or 0.00917013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.06901218 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars.

