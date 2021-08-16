STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $218.85 on Monday. STERIS has a 1-year low of $151.79 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.