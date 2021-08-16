stETH Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00160879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,431.56 or 1.00435854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.39 or 0.00924495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.50 or 0.06873241 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

