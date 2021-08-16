Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 33,356 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $191,429.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $118,822.38.

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $101.10. 466,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 556,085 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,284,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Natera by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

