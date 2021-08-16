Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.