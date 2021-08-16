Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

PYCR opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

